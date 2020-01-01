Jennifer Lopez mulled skincare line for two decades

Jennifer Lopez's brand new skincare collection has been a project 20 years in the making.

The superstar will officially launch JLo Beauty on New Year's Day, after being quizzed by fans for years about the secret behind her youthful glow.

"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years," Lopez told People (The Show!).

"Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often," she went on, remarking: "I realised that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."

The On the Floor hitmaker spent the past three years perfecting the formula for her namesake products, and she revealed the secret ingredient is a pantry staple.

"The hero ingredient and the basis of the line was kind of a secret that my mum and aunt had from a very young age, which is olive oil," she disclosed.

Lopez explained olive oil is: "nature's secret ingredient which we don't use enough of. (My mother and aunt) would use it on their skin and on their body, their face and their hair to get like a glow and to highly hydrate and moisturise."

Lopez has made sure her collection is suitable for people of all ages by recruiting her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, and her mother, 74-year-old Guadalupe, to help test the items at every stage of the development process.

"Emme loves skincare and she uses the products," she smiled, adding: "And my mum steals my cream. She comes to my house and steals it. I'm like, 'Just ask me for it. I'll give it to you!'"