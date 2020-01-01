Glee stars launch fundraising effort to honour Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's former Glee co-stars have launched an online campaign to raise money for the tragic actress' favourite charity.

The late star was among the supporters of Alexandria House, a Los Angeles non-profit which provides safe housing for women and children in need, prior to her drowning death in Lake Piru, California in July.

Now a group of her friends from the TV musical comedy series have gathered to start a GoFundMe account in her name, to continue giving back to the charity.

"If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties," the group, only identified as Team Snixxmas, share on the crowdfunding page.

"The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself... sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn't only glitz, glamour and gay apparel.

"Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back. Recently, Naya began working with a local non-profit in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. She not only raised and contributed funds for them, but also volunteered her time and effort to the organisation."

The note continues, "Now more than ever it's important that we keep the Snixxmas Spirit alive. We won't be able to throw a big, fabulous party this year, but that doesn't mean we can't give back. We will be making a donation in Naya's name to Alexandria House. And we have started this GoFundme so that you can contribute too. Let's make charity a cornerstone of the Snixxmas Legacy."