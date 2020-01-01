Chadwick Boseman honoured with Hero award at MTV prizegiving

Chadwick Boseman was honoured with the Hero for the Ages award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time event on Sunday night.

The late Black Panther star was posthumously recognised by his Marvel co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey, Jr. at the socially distanced event.

Boseman, who lost his battle with cancer in August, was honoured alongside Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Gal Gadot, among others as part of the tribute to movies special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

In addition to Hero for the Ages, other honours handed out during the ceremony included Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Sia and Steve Aoki performed at the inaugural event, which also included appearances from Neve Campbell, Lily Collins and Derek Hough.

The Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time celebrated the biggest and best moments from movies and television from the 1980s to now.