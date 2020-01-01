NEWS Jason Bateman recalls ape attack during Saturday Night Live return Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Bateman relived a dangerous moment as he returned to host Saturday Night Live at the weekend, revealing he almost lost his nose to a chimpanzee.



The Ozark star last fronted the legendary U.S. TV sketch show 15 years ago and recalled a nasty moment with an ape co-star.



During his monologue on Saturday, Jason explained the chimp tried to bite his face during the end credits - and showed the clip of the near-attack as the SNL regulars at the time watched in horror, but did nothing.



"They hate that humans have faces and they want to remove them," Jason jokingly recalled, before sharing the footage from the 2005 episode. "(I bent down to say) good job to the monkey and he unhinged his jaw, flashed his teeth, and tried to bite my entire nose off.



"I am smiling but inside I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares. They’re just hugging."



The incident happened during a sketch called Monkeys Throwing Poop at Celebrities, and the actor laughed that they would have used a puppet, rather than a real animal, if it had been done nowadays.



Jason then joked that he and the chimp made up backstage before he had the creature destroyed.



“It was a connection between man and nature that I will never, ever forget,” he added.