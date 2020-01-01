NEWS Oscar Isaac to play Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid movie Newsdesk Share with :





Oscar Isaac has signed up to star as Solid Snake in the big-screen adaptation of the hit PlayStation game Metal Gear Solid.



The Star Wars actor will portray the heroic protagonist in the movie, who is tasked with infiltrating a nuclear weapons facility to put a stop to a terrorist threat, according to Deadline.



Jordan Vogt-Roberts signed up to direct back in 2014, with a script penned by Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly, and the long-gestating project is currently in development at Sony Pictures.



The film has been in the works since 2007 and is based on Hideo Kojima's hugely successful Metal Gear franchise, which has spawned more than 20 spin-off games since it began back in 1987.



A production date has yet to be confirmed, as Isaac's busy schedule will see him starring in the Marvel/Disney+ Moon Knight series, as well as HBO's miniseries Scenes from a Marriage.



Back in 2014, Isaac expressed his interest in starring in a movie adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game, when he told IGN that he would love to play Solid Snake on the big screen.



"Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one," he quipped.



Director Vogt-Roberts also commented on the report at the time, as he shared fan art of the Ex Machina star as Solid Snake, and teased the possibility of Isaac joining the project.



"To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn't even started, but.. The ball's in Oscar's court," he wrote on Twitter.