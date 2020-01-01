NEWS Anya Taylor-Joy caught the acting bug at just five years old Newsdesk Share with :





The 24-year-old star is amazed at how much “confidence” she had in her own ambitions at such a young age.



She told HELLO! magazine: "There's a video of me at five years old and I'm dressed up like a flamenco dancer.



"My mum is asking me what I am going to be when I grow up and I said, 'I'm going to be an actor.'



"She said, 'Oh, are you going to go to school? Do you want to go to university?' I'm like, 'No I'm just going to be in the right place at the right time. It's going to happen for me.'



"I don't know where that confidence came from but I'm grateful it worked out because otherwise would be so embarrassed right now."



Despite a run of roles in hit projects, the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star is trying not to think about her success or she’d “freak out”.



She added: "I don't really stop to think about it because I would freak out.



"I always knew that I wanted to act and then, all of a sudden, I was making movie after movie after movie. All I know is it's going pretty well right now."



The 'Emma' actress would love to emulate the success of Tilda Swinton.



She said: "I'm in awe of the way she is a true artist and she follows her artistic heart.



"I'd like to emulate that if I can."