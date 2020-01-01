Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jenna Dewan celebrated her 40th birthday with her nearest and dearest earlier this month.

The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives. Instead, Jenna opted for a small bash at home alongside fiance Steve Kazee, their nine-month-old son Callum and her seven-year-old daughter Everly, from her marriage to Channing Tatum.

"As much as i would’ve loved to celebrate this milestone birthday with a wild bash amongst all of our friends and family...we are in the middle of a pandemic. And i care deeply about other peoples lives," she wrote. "So instead, i celebrated at home with Steve, Evie and Callum and it was PERFECT."

Jenna, who turned 40 on December 3, says 2020 has thrown up a lot for her to think about.

"This year has been challenging but has also taught me so much about myself, the world and who i want to be in it," she said. "And because I’m someone who believes it all happens for a reason, i will take all the lessons into this next chapter and create with awe and intention and trust. Love you all!!"

Jenna later shared snaps from her birthday celebration, including one of her giving Everly a huge hug, and a bunch of flowers the little girl had sent to her mum.