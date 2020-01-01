Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair give Cruel Intentions kiss a 2020 twist

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair gave their infamous Cruel Intentions kiss a 2020 twist as they picked up the Legendary Lip Lock prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time on Sunday night.

The pair previously won the MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss for their smooch in the 1999 film, and reflected on why their locking of lips has stood the test of time in an interview as they accepted the new gong.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value," Selma said. "But because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," Sarah said, before adding: "Well, also it was super-hot."

The actresses then teased fans that they would "recreate" the kiss then and there, but were stopped from locking lips by a sheet of plexiglass in the middle - referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay safe, MTV. And, 2020: end soon," Sarah concluded.

Other winners on Sunday night included Jamie Lee Curtis, who was named Scream Queen, and Gal Gadot, who took home the She-Ro prize for her portrayal of Wonder Woman.

Late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was honoured with the Hero for the Ages award, while Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler teased an upcoming fourth project together as they took home the Dynamic Duo prize for The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.

The full list of winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Greatest of All Time is as follows:

GOAT: Dance Your A*s Off - Kevin Bacon, Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant - Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo - Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen - Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up - Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero - William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro - Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages - Chadwick Boseman