Alex Winter hasn't ruled out a fourth 'Bill & Ted' film

The 55-year-old actor reprised his role as metalhead slacker Bill Preston for the first time in nearly three decades in the recent 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' and revealed that he and co-star Keanu Reeves would be up for another movie, although there are no plans currently in the works.



Alex said: "We don't need to do another. We don't particularly feel there needs to be another one, but we would enjoy making another one. That's really the honest answer. There's nothing more to it.



"We are not currently planning another one. Certainly, no one has come to us and asked us to do another one. I don't know where those chips are gonna fall."



Winter added: "I can tell you that, if there was interest in making another one, and Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure. We would both be interested in doing that."



'The Lost Boys' star explained that he and Keanu only returned to do another movie in the first place was because of the "hilarious and emotional" script written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.



Alex told Collider: "We made this film because Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon came to Keanu and myself with an idea that we thought was genuinely both hilarious and emotional, which is not easy.



"We would never have done it, if it didn't do both of those things because frankly there would have been no way to play the characters, if it didn't do both of these things."