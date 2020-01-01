Monster Hunter pulled from Chinese cinemas over racially insensitive dialogue

Milla Jovovich's latest movie Monster Hunter has been pulled from cinemas in China and censored over a racially insensitive line of dialogue.

The big-screen adaptation of the video game was released in the country earlier this month, but disappeared from screens when audiences criticised a scene in the movie which features a racially insensitive joke.

In the scene, Chinese-American actor Jin Au-Yeung is driving in a car with a white male character, when Jin shouts: “Look at my knees!”

“What kind of knees are these?” asks the white man. “Chi-nese!” jokes Jin, emphasising the last syllable.

Viewers in the country were reportedly irate at the bad pun, and Constantin Film, the producers behind the action blockbuster, have now issued an apology, stating it “sincerely apologizes to Chinese audiences for a line of dialogue contained in an early scene of Monster Hunter.

"There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage. Constantin Film has listened to the concerns expressed by Chinese audiences and removed the line that has led to this inadvertent misunderstanding," the statement added.

The offending scene has now been removed from the movie, according to Deadline, but it's not yet known if Monster Hunter will be re-released in China due to the outrage from viewers.

The movie, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, raked in more than $5 million (£3.8 million) following its release in China on 3 December, before it was pulled from cinemas just one day later.