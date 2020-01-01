Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020

The final post on tragic actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter page has been named the most retweeted message of 2020.

The tweet on 28 August was sent by Boseman's family, announcing the Black Panther star's death following a secret battle with colon cancer.

It read in part: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman."

The message continued: "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," his loved ones added, as they requested privacy to mourn the 43-year-old's passing.

According to social media officials, the tweet was reposted by more than three million people and was also the most 'liked' post of the year.

Meanwhile, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has been named the most-tweeted-about person of the year across the globe. President-elect Joe Biden followed in second place, ahead of murdered Minnesota resident George Floyd, late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and former U.S. leader Barack Obama rounding out the top five.