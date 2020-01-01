Mario Lopez steps into Colonel Sanders role for steamy short film

Mario Lopez is giving Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders a sexy revamp for a steamy new short film for Lifetime.

The Saved By the Bell star shows off the fast-food icon's signature salt and pepper coiffed hair and goatee in A Recipe For Seduction, in which his younger version of Sanders enjoys a hot love affair with an heiress.

Deadline reported that the official description for the 15-minute film reads: "As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother."

It continues: "When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother's devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?"

In a trailer for the quirky project, Lopez's onscreen love interest teases the success of KFC, saying: "He has a secret recipe that's going to change the world. We all have our secrets."

A Recipe For Seduction is set to premiere on America's Lifetime network on Sunday, as the lead-in to a repeat screening of Lopez's original holiday movie, Feliz NaviDAD.

Lopez is the latest star to step into the shoes of Colonel Sanders - Rob Lowe, Sean Astin, Jason Alexander, Reba McEntire, Jim Gaffigan, and Norm Macdonald are among the celebrity castings in recent years.