Viggo Mortensen confirms Lord of the Rings horses are dead

The horses Viggo Mortensen rode in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy have died.

The actor bought the steeds he mounted as Aragorn in Peter Jackson's epics when filming wrapped but announced the creatures are dead.

"There were actually three horses that I bought; they were up for sale once the movies were done," Viggo told NME.com.

"There were the two I'd ridden - a chestnut and then the big bay that Aragorn rides - but I also bought the white horse that Arwen rides in The Fellowship Of The Ring when she's being chased through the forest by the Black Riders," he explained.

"The person who did that spectacular bit of riding was a stuntwoman who I ended up becoming friends with," Viggo shared, revealing: "I knew how much she liked that horse, so I bought it for her. That one is still around, but the other two have passed away."

Viggo said the news was to be expected.

"They were of a certain age already when we shooting and that's 20 years ago now," he mused.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star spoke nostalgically of a deleted scene in the trilogy in which he was costumed as an elf.

“There was a scene that we shot as a sort of memory flashback,” he recalled, adding: “It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen... They’d tried to make me look as young as possible. I had different hair and I was dressed like an elf."

He went on: “It was a scene from the book where they’re walking in this flowery meadow. It was a beautiful sequence but obviously it wasn’t needed for the movie."