Russo brothers eye up franchise potential for The Gray Man

Joe and Anthony Russo would like to see their big-budget spy film The Gray Man become a franchise.

Speaking on a Collider CCXP panel over the weekend, the brothers discussed their broad ambitions for the Netflix production, which will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

"What we’re doing on The Gray Man that’s different (is)... we’re not gonna answer every question in the first movie," Joe declared.

“So you’re gonna finish the movie, (and) have a complete story, but you’re still gonna have questions about the wider universe," he went on.

The Gray Man will tell the story of Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who goes rogue as another agent, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), tries to hunt him down.

“Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and the CIA," Anthony shared.

Describing Evans' character, he added: "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Production on the movie is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in January and will move to other locations later in the year.

“We have an incredible team and Netflix has been very supportive. COVID hasn’t impacted our location shooting," commented Joe.

"This is a big, global spy thriller. Its intent is, it’s gonna hit a lot of different locations, and we’re still gonna film in those locations. So we’re excited about that because it’s really important to the storytelling that we visit these different locations,” he said.