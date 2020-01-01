NEWS Christopher Nolan in 'disbelief' at Warner Bros.' decision to stream movies on HBO Max Newsdesk Share with :





Christopher Nolan is in "disbelief" at the controversial decision by Warner Bros. to stream their upcoming movies on HBO Max.



Earlier this month, studio bosses announced that their entire roster of 2021 blockbusters, including Dune, The Matrix 4, and The Suicide Squad, will premiere on the streaming service at the same time they're released in cinemas.



Nolan, who has a long-standing working relationship with Warner Bros., who helped make his blockbusters including Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, and Tenet, has expressed his shock and dismay at the studio's surprising decision.



"Oh, I mean, disbelief. Especially the way in which they did. There's such controversy around it, because they didn't tell anyone," he told Entertainment Tonight. "They've got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they've got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They're meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences... And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service - for the fledgling streaming service - without any consultation.



"There's a lot of controversy. It's very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch. Yeah, it's sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work."



Nolan also expressed his concern about the future of cinemas and hopes that the Covid-19 vaccine will repair some of the damage done to the industry.



"Long-term, I think all of the studios know that the movie theatre experience will bounce back and be a very important part of the ecosystem long-term," he said, calling Warner Bros.' decision to stream on HBO Max "an excuse for sort of grappling for short-term advantage."



"It's not the way to do business and it's not the best thing for the health of our industry. People love going to the movies and they're going to get to go again," he shared.