Jason Momoa surprises young fan battling cancer with Aquaman trident

Jason Momoa has surprised a young boy suffering from cancer by gifting him an Aquaman trident.



The action star introduced seven-year-old Danny Sheehan, who is battling rare forms of brain and spinal fluid cancer, to his fans during a FaceTime chat last month.



After the call, Momoa had issued a plea to Warner Bros. to gift Sheehan an official trident, and it seems they delivered upon his request.



Sharing a snap of Danny surrounded by hordes of Aquaman merchandise, including a trident, on his Instagram page on Sunday, Momoa wrote: "Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today. I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident."



In the last image, a note from "Uncle Aquaman" could be seen, in which he promised to "ride some dolphins" with Sheehan.



Danny's mother Natalie told Yahoo! Entertainment her son was left "speechless" upon receiving the gifts - and his response, considering he's usually "so talkative", was a "true testament to how surprised he was".



"My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise and gratitude," she added. "Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him so lively and excited."