Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of children in response to Megan Fox's divorce filing

Brian Austin Green has asked for joint custody of his and Megan Fox's sons in response to her divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Green has asked a judge to grant him joint physical and legal custody of the former couple's three children - Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and four-year-old Journey.

He filed his response to Fox's divorce petition on 25 November - the same day she filed for divorce - but details of his request had previously been unknown.

A source told E! News the exes had always planned on sharing custody fully, and have already got a plan in place for the upcoming holidays.

The couple split in November last year, and the Transformers star fell for her new beau Machine Gun Kelly while they were working together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Green and Fox originally filed for divorce in August, 2015, after five years of marriage but they reconciled months later and announced they were having a third child together.

Speaking on Instagram Live back in August, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said he hadn't given up on reconciling with Fox, who he first began dating in 2004.

"I never say never," he said. "You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things. And, you know, we had an amazing 15-year relationship."