Aerosmith stars join Wayne's World cast reunion

Aerosmith stars Steven Tyler and Joe Perry thrilled Wayne's World fans by joining a cast reunion, organised by Josh Gad.

The get together aired on Monday as part of the actor's ongoing Reunited Apart YouTube series, and began with Gad pretending to call the rockers to ask for the contact details of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who played Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the cult film.

"You brought us - two world-famous rock stars - on your show to get in touch with two people we casually know?" Tyler asked.

Perry and Tyler turned down a request to appear in the first Wayne's World movie in 1992, but showed up for the sequel in 1993.

Alice Cooper, who did appear in the first film, also made an appearance during the reunion, as did Queen star Brian May.

Cooper confessed he was under no illusions when he got the call to be in the film, joking, "I think they probably couldn't get the (Rolling) Stones or the Beatles. (They were) scraping the barrel until I was the only one left.

"I was just supposed to talk, and then when I got there Michael (Myers) said, 'Oh, by the way, here's, like, eight pages to learn'."

Meanwhile, May revealed late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was a big fan of the film's pivotal headbanging scene - when Wayne, Garth and two pals rock out to the band's hit Bohemian Rhapsody in a car - which he was shown before he died in November 1991, three months before the film's release.

"He loved it. He just laughed and laughed... He just smiled and laughed. He said, 'How wonderful is that?'" Brian recalled.

Other highlights from the reunion included appearances from actress Tia Carrere, who played Cassandra in the film, and co-star Rob Lowe.

The reunion is the latest Gad has organised following the cast get togethers for Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Goonies, among others.