Matthew Vaughn 'plotting seven more Kingsman movies'

Director Matthew Vaughn is reportedly plotting to release seven more Kingsman movies.

The action spy comedy franchise, starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, began back in 2014 with Kingsman: The Secret Service, and spawned a sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in 2017.

A prequel, The King's Man, with a cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Rhys Ifans, was due to be released in September, but has been delayed until February amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and Kingsman: The Blue Blood, which sees Egerton and Firth reprise their roles, is currently in pre-production.

Despite having four films already in the Kingsman saga, Vaughn is planning “something like seven more Kingsman films” according to Zygi Kamasa, the director's partner in their production company Marv.

Kamasa revealed the news during a recent finance summit, and confirmed there were some big plans for the spy saga.

"We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world," he said, according to Deadline.

The King's Man, also starring Tom Hollander, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, and Daniel Bruhl, will focus on the origins of the Kingsman secret agency during World War One, and will be released in cinemas on 12 February 2021.