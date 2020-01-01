NEWS Maria Menounos asks for prayers as both her parents battle Covid-19 in hospital Newsdesk Share with :





Maria Menounos has asked for prayers as both her parents are battling Covid-19 in hospital.



The U.S. TV presenter announced the sad news on Monday's episode of her Better Together podcast, during which she explained she'd taken a week-long absence from the show to fly to Los Angeles to help look after her family - after her mum Litsa's doctors told her that her brain tumour had got bigger.



"We got some not some not so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom’s brain tumour was growing," Maria explained.



Maria and her husband Kevin Undergaro then flew out to help the next day.



"We land, and that's when this all started," she explained. "I'm just going to share that we're in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with Covid."



Maria's mum went into the hospital immediately, with father Constantinos following afterwards.



"First it was my mom; they had rushed her to the hospital right when I landed, and then a few hours later my dad tested positive," Maria said through tears. "It was absolutely surreal. And at this moment, both of them are in separate hospitals here in Los Angeles.



"It's been pretty insane. I've kept focusing on what my desired outcome, and not what my fear was, and that helped me a lot. I think as it has extended, and I’ve become more and more tired, fear creeps back in."



She concluded: "You work so hard to keep your parents healthy and alive, and to see something like this happen. I mean it was bad enough on Monday to hear that about my mom's tumour. And then the pile of that is a lot."