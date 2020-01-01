Lori Loughlin's daughter apologises: 'My family messed up'

Lori Loughlin's daughter has issued a public apology for her family's role in America's college admissions scandal, insisting her parents' prison time was "necessary" because they "messed up".

Full House actress Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently serving time behind bars after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters score places at the University of Southern California.

On Tuesday, their youngest, Olivia Jade Giannulli, addressed the controversy in detail for the first time in a candid interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series.

The social media influencer kicked off the episode by acknowledging her family's mistakes, stating: "It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

She went on: "I'm not trying to victimise myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up."

Explaining her appearance on the show, Olivia shared: "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognise I messed up'. I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened', or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part', but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Olivia went on to admit her parents' actions weren't completely "out of the ordinary" for the wealthy Los Angeles community they lived in, but she was "ashamed and embarrassed" she didn't understand the full extent of the scheme.

"We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it," she continued, reflecting on the wrongdoing.

Olivia also conceded: "A huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, so when it was happening it didn't feel wrong."

She recalled: "It didn't feel like, 'That's not fair. A lot of people don't have that...' I was in my own little bubble. Focusing on my comfortable world."