Steven Soderbergh joins team producing the Oscars

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will be part of the team producing the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on 25 April.

The Oscar winner will join awards show visionary Jesse Collins and veteran producer Stacey Sher to steer Hollywood's big night following a year of uncertainty due to COVID.

None of the trio has ever produced an Oscars show, but Sher and Soderbergh previously teamed up for pandemic drama Contagion, which became a movie staple amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"We're thrilled and terrified in equal measure," a statement from the 2021 Oscars producers reads.

"Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there's an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really feels like the movies we all love," it went on.

"The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times," said Academy of Motion Pictures & Sciences president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.

"The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most," they declared.