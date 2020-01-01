Helena Bonham Carter shares steamy advice for single ladies

Helena Bonham Carter has advised single ladies to splurge on a good sex toy and a weighted blanket to get them through the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown star has offered up her words of wisdom to help stave off loneliness as part of a new video campaign for dating app Bumble. In an additional interview with the Daily Mail, the Brit also urged people to take the time to just "be still".

"Get a vibrator. And a weighted blanket for hugs," she recommended.

"Also, do nothing. When the world is going crazy, when you are in shock from something, these are times to do nothing, be still. Forget progress. Just be," she went on.

Bonham Carter also suggested: "Aim for tea in the afternoon and nothing more ambitious."

The 54-year-old is currently in a relationship with writer Rye Dag Holmboe, but she recognised the "incredibly difficult" time her single friends have had during the coronavirus crisis, particularly during lockdown.

"Women can often blame themselves but the fact is, it's been an impossible year," the actress shared.

"But impossibility is still the mother of creativity and there are still ways to meet people online," she insisted.