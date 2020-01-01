Amanda Seyfried reveals why she turned down Guardians of the Galaxy

Amanda Seyfried has shared her regrets over passing up the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, remarking that she mistakenly thought the movie would tank.

"I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed," the Mamma Mia! star told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon...?' I was very wrong," she admitted.

Seyfried said her rebuff was not to do with the 2014 superhero flick itself, but the risk involved to her personally.

"The script was great, it was all based on not wanting to be 'that guy,' because if you are the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you," she reflected.

She went on: "I’ve seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear and I thought, is it worth it?"

It is not the first time Seyfried has discussed her missed opportunity with Guardians of the Galaxy, which went on to make over $770 million (£576 million) at the global box office. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old revealed to Comicbook.com that she's "not really a Marvel movie watcher", and added she thought Gamora's heavy makeup would be a hassle.

"I was just like, 'Ah, I don't wanna be green. It's just so much work.' I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue for the X-Men movies. And I was like, 'That seems like hell on earth,' because then you get to set and you're only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason," she professed.

The part of Gamora eventually went to Zoe Saldana.