Dennis Quaid and ex-wife settle child custody dispute

Dennis Quaid and his ex-wife, Kimberly Buffington, have settled their child support dispute.



In new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former couple has agreed to modify fees and costs regarding their 13-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe.



Under the new terms, the movie star will now pay Kimberly $13,750 (£10,300)-per-month as a base child support payment. He will pay more if his annual income exceeds $1.3 million (£970,000).



Quaid, 66, has also agreed to pay his ex $68,000 (£51,000) on 12 December and two payments of $69,000 (£51,700) in January and February to make up for past payments owed.



Dennis previously asked a judge to modify the child support he was paying to Kimberly because he claimed he had his twins half the time and was paying for all of their expenses.



The actor officially ended his 14-year marriage to Buffington in April 2018, though they split, for the second time, two years prior to that. He wed his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, in June.