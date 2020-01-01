NEWS Alfred Molina reprising Doctor Octopus role for Spider-Man 3 Newsdesk Share with :





Alfred Molina is reportedly reprising his role as Doctor Octopus for Spider-Man 3.



The actor made his debut as Otto Octavius, the scientist-turned-eight-limbed villain, in Sam Raimi's 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2, during which he faced off against Tobey Maguire's web-slinging superhero.



Now, the 67-year-old is set to return to the big screen as the much-loved villain in the upcoming third instalment of the rebooted Spider-Man franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Molina will be up against Tom Holland's incarnation of Spider-Man in the hotly anticipated follow-up to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home.



Last month, editors at Geeks WorldWide reported that Molina had been spotted on the set of the movie in Atlanta, where he was working on stunt choreography and filming scenes.



Back in 2014, the British actor revealed that the role was one of his favourites and he would love to revisit it if the opportunity came up.



"That was the most fun I think I've ever had on a movie of that kind," he told Collider at the time. "Those big, big sort of features where you spend like six months hanging off a wire, you know. I had a wonderful time. I loved it. I mean, I'd go back and do it again in a heartbeat."



Molina isn't the only Spider-Man villain returning to the superhero franchise in the next movie.



Jamie Foxx, who played Electro alongside Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, is also starring in director Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be making an appearance as Doctor Strange.



Spider-Man 3, also starring Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon, is set to be released in December 2021.