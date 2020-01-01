Charlize Theron up for fan-proposed lesbian Die Hard-inspired movie

Charlize Theron is game to tackle a lesbian twist on a Die Hard spin-off.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star expressed her interest in the movie proposal after reading a viral Twitter post from a social media user known as Francis O., who suggested Theron take over from Bruce Willis in the action franchise and tackle a same-sex storyline.

Referencing Kristen Stewart's new holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season, the fan wrote, "Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

The tweet was originally posted on Saturday, but after making the rounds online, it finally caught Theron's eye, and she gave her backing to the idea on Monday night.

Responding to the suggestion, the Oscar winner simply replied, "Where do I sign?"

Willis has made five Die Hard movies to date, starting with 1988's Die Hard. He last reprised his role on the big screen as police detective John McClane in 2013's A Good Day to Die Hard. The film series has been a big hit at the box office, grossing a global total of $1.4 billion.