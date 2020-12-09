January Jones pokes fun at National Enquirer story

January Jones has shot down a tabloid report suggesting her friends are worried about her mental health, by posting a letter from a National Enquirer reporter urging her to comment.

The Mad Men actress posted the letter on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the message, the Enquirer reporter threatens to run the story, in which pals have reportedly expressed their concern about her recent social media activity.

"The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts," the message begins. "Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold. If you have a statement or wish to comment please provide it before 5pm ET, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, directly to this email."

Jones wrote in the caption: "S**t. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'."

In the comments, Kate Bosworth called the message "insane", while her former onscreen daughter Kiernan Shipka posted, "It worries me how hot you are, yes."

Jones then posted a photo of herself in a bikini, subtly flicking her middle finger to the camera, and added the caption: "Had to do it. #DESPERATE."

Pal Chrissy Teigen then added to the fun, joking she was one of Jones' concerned friends, with her writing: "It was me. I’m worried !!!!!!!"