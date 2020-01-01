Paul W.S. Anderson 'devastated' over backlash to Monster Hunter joke

Paul W.S. Anderson has issued an apology for any offence caused by a racially insensitive joke in his new movie Monster Hunter.

The action-adventure, based on the popular Capcom video game series, was pulled from cinemas in China when audiences voiced their anger at a controversial line of dialogue.

In the scene, Asian-American actor Jin Au-Yeung, also known as MC Jin, is driving in a car with a white male character, when Jin shouts: "Look at my knees!"

"What kind of knees are these?" asks the passenger. "Chi-nese!" jokes Jin, emphasising the last syllable.

Now, director Anderson has weighed in on the backlash and said the offensive line has been removed from the film completely.

"I am absolutely devastated that a line from our movie, Monster Hunter, has offended some audience members in China," he said in a statement to Deadline. "I apologise for any anxiety or upset that this line and its interpretation caused.

"Monster Hunter was made as fun entertainment and I am mortified that anything within it has caused unintentional offense. We have respectfully removed the line from the movie. It was never our intention to send a message of discrimination or disrespect to anyone. To the contrary - at its heart, our movie is about unity."

MC Jin, who tells the joke in the movie, also issued an apology on Instagram and shared a three-minute video in which he expressed his sorrow at the backlash as he insisted the scene was supposed to be uplifting.

His co-star Milla Jovovich, who is also married to director Anderson, commented on the post and insisted that the writers, cast, and crew had no idea that the improvised joke would be taken as an insult.

"The line you improvised in the film was done to remind people of that pride, not to insult people," she wrote. "We should have researched the historical origin of it and that's 100% on us, but you didn't do ANYTHING wrong."