Patty Jenkins 'grateful' for Wonder Woman 1984's joint cinema and streaming release

Patty Jenkins is "grateful" that her superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in cinemas and on HBO Max at the same time on Christmas Day.

In November, it was announced that after multiple delays, the Wonder Woman sequel, starring Gal Gadot, would be released in cinemas that were open amid the Covid-19 pandemic as well as on the U.S. streaming service, a decision which has since been followed by all blockbusters set to be released by Warner Bros. in 2021.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, director Jenkins admitted that although she is and always will be a supporter of the theatrical experience, the plan was the perfect solution to a dilemma in which there was "no good option".

"If you had told me a year ago that we would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, I would have flipped out. Like I'm not for that plan in general, you know, I'm very pro theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over," she stated. "However, this is such a crazy year... Like when we would talk about it, there was no good option. Wait (to release) until when. And then every movie in the world tries to come out at the same time."

Jenkins "literally gasped a little bit" when studio officials pitched the idea of the simultaneous Christmas Day release and she agreed because she believes after this tough year, people need an escape.

"Even I am thirsty to see the tone of it now, I want to escape, I want to watch a movie that just takes me away a little bit. Something about it felt so right," she added. "I'm so grateful... I'm so so so so so excited that people are going to see our film however, wherever, but I do beg them, pick the biggest screen they can find, please!"

Last week, it was revealed that blockbusters such as Dune and The Matrix 4 will be following the same release model, but director Christopher Nolan, who collaborates with Warner Bros. on his films, has blasted the decision and revealed filmmakers weren't told beforehand.