British royal Zara Tindall pregnant with third child

Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is pregnant with her third child, her husband Mike Tindall confirmed.

Retired England rugby player Mike made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," he told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

The couple already has two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. It's not yet known when their new arrival is due.

They have also tragically suffered multiple miscarriages. Zara, the daughter of British royal Princess Anne, has been open about the trauma she faced after suffering two pregnancy losses.

She told the Sunday Times she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with Lena, who was born in 2018.

The 39-year-old said: “For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone, everyone knew.”