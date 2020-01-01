Sofia Richie hits back after facing criticism for supporting Olivia Jade's post-scandal interview

Sofia Richie has hit back after facing criticism for her support of Olivia Jade Giannulli's interview on Red Table Talk following the college admissions scandal.

After Olivia posted about her appearance on the Facebook Watch show, following her mum Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli being charged in the scandal earlier this year, Sofia responded: "Yes girl!! Cant wait for what’s ahead."

When one of her Instagram followers commented her remark was "white privilege supporting white privilege", Sofia bit her tongue as she politely responded: "We are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love."

Lori and Massimo are currently behind bars after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters score places at the University of Southern California (USC).

Olivia opened up about her feelings on the scandal during the Facebook Watch chat with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, with her admitting she just wants to put it behind her.

"It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she said.

"I'm not trying to victimise myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognise I messed up'. I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened', or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part', but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."