Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win

Gwyneth Paltrow began questioning her future in Hollywood after winning her Best Actress Oscar at the age of 26.

The star received the Academy Award for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, but the early career triumph left Paltrow considering semi-retirement.

"I think that when you hit the bullseye when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics-driven person, who frankly doesn't love acting that much, as it turns out, I was kind of like... 'Well, now who am I supposed to be?' ... 'What am I driving towards?'" Paltrow shared on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce show.

The pressure of life in the spotlight, coupled with working for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who produced the hit film and has been accused of sexual harassment by Paltrow, made her start to reevaluate her career goals, she said.

"I started to feel, frankly, I think part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticised for everything you do, say, and wear," explained the actress, who had enjoyed high-profile romances with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

"And also it's so transitory, you're always all over. It's hard to plant roots... I'm such a homebody... I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids... I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it's just not who I am," she declared.

Paltrow went on to star in films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Shallow Hal, Proof, Contagion, and Iron Man, the first of her projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has since drastically scaled back her acting work following the huge success of her lifestyle brand Goop, which launched in 2008.