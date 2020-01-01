NEWS Victoria Beckham full of praise for son's 'wonderful' fiancee Newsdesk Share with :





Victoria Beckham praised her son Brooklyn's fiancee, Nicola Peltz describing her as a "warm" and "wonderful woman".



In an appearance of morning show Lorraine on Wednesday the fashion designer chatted about the upcoming wedding between her son and the American actress and shared her joy that her oldest child has found the love of his life.



"He's so happy — they are both so happy," said Victoria of the couple who got engaged over the summer following a whirlwind romance.



"(Nicola) is just wonderful," she went on.



"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," the former Spice Girl gushed.

"We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy," she continued.



"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad," Victoria then reflected.



"So we are very happy and very excited," she added, before quipping, "What will I wear?"



Brooklyn and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online. The young couple had been set to exchange vows in the U.K. and Nicola's native America as part of a double celebration next year but, due to the pandemic, the nuptials are reportedly on hold until 2022.