NEWS Ben Affleck is in talks to star in 'The Tender Bar'





The 48-year-old actor and George Clooney have been trying to work together for some time and when the 'Midnight Sky' actor-and-director decided to take on the Amazon Studios project as his next filmmaking venture, the 'Gone Girl' star was high on his list to appear in the movie.



The pair previously starred together in 2012's Oscar-winning drama 'Argo', which was directed by Ben, but it is not yet known whether George is planning to also be on camera in this movie.



'The Tender Bar' will be produced by George and his partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures banner alongside Ted Hope.



The script has been written by William Monahan and is adapted from J.R. Moehringer's memoir about growing up in Long Island and searching for father figures among the regulars at his uncle's bar.



The movie was originally planned to be directed by Ted Melfi for Sony, but when the filmmaker departed the project, the studio put the film into turnaround and it was picked up by Amazon.



Ben recently completed production on 'Deep Water' and 'The Last Duel' and is currently working on Robert Rodriguez's 'Hypnotic'. He has also signed on to helm 'The Big Goodbye', which explores the behind-the-scenes story of the making of 'Chinatown'.



He is tipped for awards success thanks to his critically-acclaimed performance in sports drama 'The Way Back' earlier this year.



The actor is also set to reprise his role as Batman opposite Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in 'The Flash'.



Director Andy Muschietti' previously said: "(Affleck's Batman) is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction between Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before.



"It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."