NEWS Chris Pratt set to star in and produce karate comedy 'The Black Belt'





The 41-year-old actor is set to play the role of the "unorthodox uncle" in upcoming flick, with details such as the release date and casting yet to be unveiled.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is “a comedic coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way.”



Meanwhile, last month it was revealed that Chris will play Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



The Hollywood star will reprise his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role in Taika Waititi's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

He joins a star-studded line-up which includes Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero and Natalie Portman who is returning to her role as Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale are also starring.



Plot details on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' have been kept firmly under wraps but the crossover casting was set up at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame' when Thor was seen onboard Star-Lord's spaceship The Milano in the closing scenes.



Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, previously teased that characters from the series would be incorporated into the 'Thor' flick.



The 53-year-old star said: "Thor will incorporate some of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.



"That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."



The new film is slated for release in 2022 and director Waititi revealed that he was grateful that the coronavirus pandemic had given him more time to hone the script for the project.



The 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker explained: "There are a few positive things I can take away. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that."