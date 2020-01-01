Patty Jenkins disliked Joss Whedon's 'contradictory' Justice League

Patty Jenkins disliked Joss Whedon's "contradictory" blockbuster Justice League.

The 2017 movie, starring Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller as the titular crime-fighting superhero team, was originally helmed by Zack Snyder, but he was forced to exit the project following a family tragedy.

Whedon was hired by bosses at Warner Bros. and the filmmaker ordered countless reshoots that drastically altered Snyder's vision for the comic-book movie, which subsequently led to Justice League being a box office flop and mauled by critics and fans alike.

In a new interview with ReelBlend, Jenkins finally spoke out about the problems surrounding the ensemble movie and said she felt it contradicted her film Wonder Woman, which was released just a few months before Justice League, and the upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

"I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did. But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on," Jenkins fired.

While she worked well with Snyder, the filmmaker hinted that there were tensions between her and Whedon.

"You would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work," Jenkins explained. "I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where (Wonder Woman) sort of ends up. I didn't change her suit, because I never want to... I don't want to contradict his films. But yet, I have to have my own films, and he's been very supportive of that."

And she confessed that when watching Whedon's final cut of Justice League, she was disappointed to see he had changed elements of the much-loved superheroes.

"I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, 'I don't recognise half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on,'" Jenkins shared.