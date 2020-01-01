NEWS Anthony Hopkins nominated for Best Actor at 2020 British Independent Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Anthony Hopkins has received his first-ever British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) nomination, after being tapped for the award of Best Actor for his role in The Father.



Hopkins plays the titular character in the Florian Zeller directed drama, which portays a man suffering from encroaching dementia.



The Father is up for six gongs at the 2020 BIFAs, which are being led by psychological horror Saint Maud. Only released in October, Saint Maud has been nominated for 16 honours, including Best British Independent Film, Best Actress for Morfydd Clark and Supporting Actress for Jennifer Ehle.



Directed by Rose Glass in her first stint behind the camera, Saint Maud has also been put forward for Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as newcomer categories Breakthrough Producer, Debut Director and Debut Screenwriter.



Neck and neck with Saint Maud is His House, a horror-thriller that tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan who settle in England. Directed by Remi Weekes, His House has also claimed 16 nominations, among them Best Actress for Wunmi Mosaku and Best Actor for Sope Dirisu.



Coming-of-age drama Rocks follows closely behind with 15 nominations. Directed by Sarah Gavron and starring Bukky Bakray, Rocks, which depicts the life of a young woman in London, premiered at the Toronto film festival in 2019 to wide critical acclaim.



Other 2020 BIFA contenders include Barry Keoghan for Best Supporting Actor and Niamh Algar, who has been tapped for both Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer. Both talent feature in Nick Rowland's flinty Irish crime drama Calm With Horses.



The winners will be announced in early February. It has yet to be confirmed if the awards ceremony will take place virtually or in person.