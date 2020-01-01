Gwyneth Paltrow was 'so starstruck' around Meg Ryan

Gwyneth Paltrow struggled to play it cool when she first met Meg Ryan on the set of their 1993 movie Flesh and Bone because she was "so starstruck".

The Avengers actress idolised Ryan growing up and couldn't control her emotions when they finally came face-to-face.

"I was so starstruck around her. Like I could not, I felt like I couldn't even be myself," Paltrow recalled on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce radio show. "I was so nervous around her and she had just had a baby. She was so nice."

"I had this reverence for Meg Ryan and, or like Julia Roberts, you know, when I saw Pretty Woman, when I was a senior in high school and in those women, I felt like illumination within myself," she continued. "Like, 'Oh my God, this is what I want to be. They're so brilliant and charming and funny, and they're lighting up the world and that's what I want to do.'

"So it felt so personal to me, you know, so that when I first met Meg, I was so... I couldn't believe it, but I always was starstruck by the people that really moved me."

In the interview, Paltrow also revealed she realised she "doesn't love acting that much" when she was just 26, after she won the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

"I started to feel, frankly, I think part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticised for everything you do say and wear," she explained.