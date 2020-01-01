NEWS Gabourey Sidibe wins apology from Twista over offensive meme Newsdesk Share with :





Newly-engaged Precious star Gabourey Sidibe has ripped into rapper Twista for asking fans to choose romance between her and an out-of-work video model.



The MC posted a meme displaying a side-by-side photo of the actress and model Bernice Burgos, noting one was a successful, independent woman, while the other has "no job", "no car".



He then asked his 438,000 followers: "Who y'all choosing A or B."



Gabourey learned of Twista's meme and turned on the rapper, writing: "Wow. I um... gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!"



Twista deleted the post as the backlash built and has now apologised, telling The Shade Room his offensive Instagram post was an "honest mistake", adding, "I was travelling most of the day when I saw the mistake. I immediately had it taken down. I don't know her (Sidibe) directly but my sincere apologies to her."