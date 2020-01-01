NEWS Daisy Ridley to star as long-distance swimmer in Young Woman and the Sea Newsdesk Share with :





Daisy Ridley is in negotiations to star as long-distance swimmer Gertrude 'Trudy' Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea.



The English actress is reportedly heading back into the Disney fold following her run as Rey in the recent Star Wars trilogy, as she is in negotiations with the team at streaming service Disney+ to play history-making swimmer Ederle, who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926.



According to Deadline, it will be a Disney reunion for the other key players in the project, too. Joachim Rønning who directed Pirates of the Caribbean; Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for the company, is in negotiations to helm the feature, while producer Jerry Bruckheimer brought the project to the studio which made his Pirates of the Caribbean films.



Jeff Nathanson, who is writing the screenplay based on the book of the same name by Glenn Stout, is also a Disney regular, having written the script for the 2019 reboot of The Lion King and Ronning's Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Nathanson, who will also serve as an executive producer, has been working on adapting the book into a feature for several years and Bruckheimer helped keep the project alive, and now they're both hoping to start filming between April and June 2021.



American competitive swimmer Ederle, the daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, had won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel, a 21-mile feat.



Ridley, who was last seen concluding her role as Rey in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, will be back in cinemas in January with Doug Liman's sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking, which also stars Tom Holland and Mads Mikkelsen.