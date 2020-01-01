Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

Production on her U.S. daytime series, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been shut down until January as the star enters quarantine.

Breaking the news to fans via Twitter on Thursday Ellen wrote: "Hello everyone. I want to let you all know I tested positive for Covid-19."

She went on: "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays."

The message concluded: "Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

The news comes after a rough few months for Ellen, who is attempting to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying summer expose about "toxic" working conditions on her talk show.

She is the latest celebrity to contract the COVID - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and Bryan Cranston are among the stars who have battled the virus.