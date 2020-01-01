Christina Milian expecting third child

Singer and actress Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child - less than a year after welcoming her son.

The Dip It Low star and her boyfriend, French singer Matt Pokora, have an extra reason to celebrate the holidays as they prepare to welcome another bundle of joy.

Milian broke the news to fans via Instagram on Thursday, as she shared a sweet photo of the couple on the beach at sunset, with Pokora kissing her growing belly.

"You and Me + 3 #morelove," she captioned the post.

The pair has been together since 2017 and welcomed son Isaiah in January.

"And so we begin," Milian captioned a black-and-white photo of the newborn at the time, adding: "Isaiah 1/20/20".

Milian is also mum to 10-year-old daughter Violet, from her marriage to ex-husband The-Dream.