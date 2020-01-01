Kardashians sign huge new deal with Disney

Kim Kardashian and her family have signed a massive new deal with bosses at Disney.

During an investor day presentation on Thursday, studio executives released a brief statement announcing new projects from Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner will all debut on streaming platform Hulu in the U.S. late next year, and on the company's Star platform globally.

Little else is known about the deal, with Disney's official press release only saying: "Additional details will be shared when available."

The reality TV stars announced in September that their long-running hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will end its run on American cable network E! after its 20th season airs next year.

They wrote: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."