NEWS Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new spin-off movie Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Evans has confirmed he will voice Buzz Lightyear in a new spin-off movie.



The Captain America star will explore the origins of the iconic Disney/Pixar character, who was originally voiced by Tim Allen in all four Toy Story movies, with director Angus MacLane helming the project.



Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter announced the news on Thursday during the Disney Investor Day, and Evans later took to Instagram to share his delight at his new role.



"Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I've been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'," he wrote alongside a still of a younger-looking Buzz from the upcoming movie. "I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."



The Marvel star insisted that he was not stepping on the toes of Allen and his much-loved performance as the original Space Ranger, and explained that the new story would not disappoint fans.



"Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited. Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they're doing over there," Evans wrote, adding that he couldn't stop smiling during the pitch. "This one is gonna special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."



And the 39-year-old also took to social media to confirm he would be starring in Adam McKay's upcoming comedy Don't Look Up, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Timothee Chalamet.