NEWS Kevin Feige confirms Black Panther won't be recast following Chadwick Boseman's death





Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the role of T'Challa/Black Panther won't be recast following the death of Chadwick Boseman.



The actor passed away in August at the age of 43 following a secret battle with colon cancer, leaving many wondering what would happen to his character, the King of Wakanda, in the Black Panther sequel, which has been in development since the success of his first standalone movie in 2018.



During Disney's Investor Day on Thursday, Feige paid tribute to Boseman and announced that out of respect to the late actor, they will not be recasting the role and the sequel will instead focus on different characters.



"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family," he said, reports Deadline. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past.



"To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."



Feige's announcement comes shortly after Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso denied rumours that they would use a digital double to fill in for Boseman.



The Marvel boss added that Ryan Coogler, who made the original, is "hard at work" on the follow-up, which he is writing and directing. It is set to be released in July 2022.