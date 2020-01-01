NEWS Patty Jenkins to direct Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron Newsdesk Share with :





Patty Jenkins is making history by becoming the first woman to helm a Star Wars movie.



It was announced on Thursday that the 49-year-old will direct Rogue Squadron, a new adventure set in the Star Wars universe which follows a new generation of starfighter pilots.



Jenkins confirmed the news with a video on social media and she revealed that her decision to join the project was influenced by her father, who was a fighter pilot.



"I love to move fast at speed of any kind," the Wonder Woman director said, as she rollerbladed past the camera. "I think that's because I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up, and I would see my father and his squadron take off in their F4s, roaring across the sky. It was the most thrilling thing that still I've experienced in my entire life."



After his tragic death, Jenkins confessed that she's been looking for the perfect film to honour her father and has finally found it in Rogue Squadron.



"So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time. But try as I might, and look as I did, I couldn't find the right story ever. I kept looking and looking, but I just couldn't find the right one until now. Now I found a movie about two things I love," she stated.



"We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us!" Disney chairman Bob Iger tweeted.



Rogue Squadron is set to be released in December 2023.