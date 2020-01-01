NEWS Jon Watts is to direct a new 'Fantastic Four' movie Newsdesk Share with :





The 39-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm the film, which will see the superhero ensemble make their debut as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The development was confirmed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige during Disney's Investor Day presentation on Thursday (10.12.20).



Jon has previously helmed 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and is currently working on the third 'Spider-Man' movie to star Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero.



The most-recent 'Fantastic Four' movie was released by 20th Century Fox in 2015. It starred Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan and was directed by Josh Trank - but proved to be a flop with both critics and audiences.



The 36-year-old director previously explained how he felt "bitter" following the failure of the movie.



Josh said: "I definitely felt bitter right when 'Fantastic Four' came out, and it was a bitterness toward that genre. I felt very bitter, and I felt outcasted from a group of cool filmmakers that are making those movies in a successful way.



"I probably felt bitter toward people who I have enormous respect for like James Gunn, who was miraculously able to make 'Guardians of the Galaxy' both a massive four-quadrant crowd pleaser but at the same time, a very personal, auteur-istic, idiosyncratic and crazy film. I just felt bitter toward all of that."



Trank also felt that he made mistakes on the project because he wasn't experienced enough.



He explained: "I just started to see that what I was trying to do as this young filmmaker who hadn't earned the right yet after making only one movie ... It's something that I can easily say now, but back then, I wouldn't be able to comprehend this thought.



"I hadn't earned the right as a filmmaker yet to say that I could change the game with superhero films."