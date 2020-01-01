Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth to join Disney+'s She-Hulk series

Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth are to join Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed during the Disney Investor Day on Thursday that Ruffalo will reprise the role of Bruce Banner/Hulk once again, following appearances in films such as The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sharing the artwork for She-Hulk on Instagram, Ruffalo wrote in the caption, "Did you miss the Hulk?"

Reservoir Dogs actor Roth will bring back The Abomination - who he played in 2008 film The Incredible Hulk alongside Edward Norton in the title role.

After months of rumours, Orphan Black star Maslany was confirmed to lead the show as She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, who was comic book legend Stan Lee's last co-creation. Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, becomes all-powerful following an emergency blood transfusion from her relative.

Sharing images from the comic on Instagram, Maslany wrote, "It’s offishulk!!!! Beyond excited to be Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk for @disneyplus @marvelstudios !!!!!!!!!!"

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will be in charge of directing, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.