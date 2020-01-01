NEWS Gabrielle Union to front Cheaper by the Dozen remake Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union is to lead the cast of a Cheaper By The Dozen revamp created by Black-ish producer Kenya Barris.



The 48-year-old actress will play the matriarch of a blended family of 12 - a role that has previously been played onscreen by Bonnie Hunt and Myrna Loy.



The film, based on the chaotic antics of a real family, first hit the screen in 1950 with Loy and Clifton Webb, and a hugely successful remake in 2003, starring Steve Martin and Hunt, also spawned a 2005 sequel.



Shawn Levy, who helmed the 2003 version, will serve as executive producer on the project alongside Union, with Gail Lerner helming the family comedy.



The new version will debut on the Disney+ streaming site in 2022.



And it wasn't the only movie news announced during Disney Investor Day on Thursday.



Comedians Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are teaming up to bring animated classic Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers to life in a new movie.



The actors will star in the live-action/animation hybrid, which will be directed by Samberg's The Lonely Island bandmate, Akiva Schaffer.



Seth Rogen is also tapped to make a cameo in the feature, which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.



The original Chip 'n Dale series aired for three seasons until 1990, and revolved around the chipmunk duo as they launched their own detective agency.